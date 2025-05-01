California schools at risk of losing funds that could be used to improve HVAC systems in classrooms

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Parents and advocates dedicated to improving indoor air quality at schools are pushing an issue they believe plagues a majority of campuses.

"We want clean air in all schools," said JuNelle Harris, the co-founder of Clean Air Allies. "All California schools need good HVAC."

School districts like the Huntington Beach City School District have applied to access more than $190 million collected from utility ratepayers through the California School Healthy Air, Plumbing and Efficiency program, also known as CalSHAPE.

The money is designated to upgrade heating, air conditioning, ventilation and plumbing systems in public schools.

"These grants are vital to ensuring safe and healthy classrooms and would help offset significant local costs," said HBCSD Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Gary Stine in a statement. "Without them, schools face infrastructure challenges that could impact student and staff well-being and strain district resources."

However, applications for the HVAC and plumbing grants abruptly closed.

"The legislature said it was going to go to schools, and yet it's sitting there and not going to schools now," said Harris.

California Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, who represents District 66, introduced AB 832 to allow school districts to access the money.

"I think we should spend that money for what it was intended for," he said.

He claims it has been denied a hearing in front of the Utilities and Energy committee. The unspent CalSHAPE money would be returned to utility ratepayers.

Committee chair Cottie Petrie-Norris wants to make utilities more affordable.

"I'm committed to scrutinizing all programs to ensure they are worthwhile investments for the California families who are paying for them," she said. "In the meantime, the committee is not entertaining proposals that create, extend, or expand ratepayer-funded programs."

But supporters of the bill said the investment to ratepayers would be next to none.

"Even if there is a refund, we're talking about like $20 to $30 per person," said Muratsuchi.

However, time to access the money is running out. AB 832 will die Friday if the bill is not heard.

"We could choose to invest in resilience infrastructure for our schools, for our students, for our teachers, for our community members who use those schools or we could get enough money to maybe buy a sandwich," said Harris.