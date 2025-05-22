CA to sue Trump administration after Senate's 'illegal' vote to undo state's EV rules

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday plans to file a lawsuit in response to the Senate blocking the state's first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

The measure overturning the rule now goes to the White House, where Trump is expected to sign it, along with two other resolutions that would block California rules curbing tailpipe emissions in certain vehicles and smog-forming nitrogen oxide pollution from trucks. All three measures were approved by the Senate on Thursday and by the House earlier this month.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and state air regulators say that what Congress is doing is illegal and they will sue to keep the rules in place.

"This is not about electric vehicles," Newsom said at a news conference while the Senate was still voting on the measures. "This is about polluters being able to pollute more."

The GOP effort could have a profound impact on California's longtime efforts to curb air pollution. California makes up roughly 11% of the U.S. car market, giving it significant power to shape purchasing trends - especially because about a dozen states have already followed California's lead. Vehicles are one of the largest sources of planet-warming emissions.

Senate Democrats charged that Republicans are acting at the behest of the oil and gas industry and they say California should be able to set its own standards after obtaining waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the votes should "send a chill down the spine of legislators in every state."

"What we have at stake is a state's ability, it's right to make its own laws and to protect its own citizens, without having this body overturn that right," Schiff said.

Republicans say the phaseout of gas-powered cars, along with other waivers that California has obtained from the EPA, is costly for consumers and manufacturers, puts pressure on the nation's energy grid and has become a de facto nationwide electric vehicle mandate.

"America cannot meet these impossible standards -- not next year, and not in 10 years," said Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the second-ranking Republican.