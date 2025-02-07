San Francisco suing Trump administration over sanctuary city policies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that San Francisco, along with other cities and counties across the nation, will sue the Trump administration for targeting sanctuary cities, arguing that the federal government does not have the legal right to "commandeer" local jurisdictions into helping with federal immigration enforcement.

"This is the federal government illegally asserting a right it does not have, telling cities how to use their resources, and commandeering local law enforcement," Chiu said in a statement. "This is the federal government coercing local officials to bend to their will or face defunding or prosecution."

President Donald Trump has asked his administration to withhold funding to "sanctuary cities" or local governments that do not instruct their police to detain migrants and hand them over to federal authorities. His newly-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed the Department of Justice to investigate how sanctuary cities might be thwarting immigration laws.

Chiu described the president as "illegal and authoritarian," stating that, as local officials, "we have a right to do our jobs without threats and interference from the federal government."

ABC7 News reached out to the White House for a response but did not immediately hear back.

San Francisco's lawsuit will be filed in the Northern District of California on Friday afternoon. It's led by Santa Clara County Counsel Tony LoPresti and is joined by Portland, Oregon; New Haven, Connecticut; and King County, Washington. Chiu said he expects more jurisdictions to join.

The Friday complaint comes after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance reaffirming its status as a sanctuary city. The policies have been in place since 1989 and prevent local officials from using their time and resources to aid federal immigration authorities.

During Trump's first term, San Francisco sued over a similar issue after the president tried to revoke federal funding from the city. San Francisco's lawsuit was successful, with federal courts siding with the city and upholding the state's sanctuary law.