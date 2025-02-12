CA Tesla owners receiving threats to sell their cars, or they'll be vandalized: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some Tesla owners are receiving threats to sell their vehicles or else they'll be vandalized.

According to a report on the Lost Coast Outpost, owners in Humboldt County had bricks with notes left on their cars last week.

The group behind the threat that calls itself "Students Against Nazi Extremism" mailed a manifesto to the media outlet.

It claimed responsibility for the breaks as well as threatening Tesla owners in Rohnert Park, Hayward and Seaside, which is in Monterey County.

The Lost Coast Outpost didn't release the manifesto, but summed up the group's goal.

"So obviously this is a vendetta against Musk and their goal they say is to create a big stigma around owning a Tesla. So they want the value of Tesla vehicles to plummet," said Ryan Burns, Lost Coast Outpost reporter.

We reached out to police in Hayward and Seaside and they say so far they have not received any reports of vandalism or threats.