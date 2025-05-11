North Bay fire departments urge residents to be wildfire ready with fuel reduction projects underway

North Bay fire departments are urging residents to be prepared for wildfires and have a plan to keep their families safe.

ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Preparing for wildfires and having a plan to keep your family safe: it's what fire departments across California are hoping everyone takes time to consider during Wildfire Preparedness Week.

SKY7 captured video of fire crews working to extinguish a grass fire in Brentwood on Friday. There were no injuries or property loss, but it was definitely a wakeup call that fire season is nonstop in California.

"Wildfire prevention is not seasonable. It's year-round, as is the threat from wildfire in California. We've learned from the devastating fires in the west, small actions by many can have impressive results," Weber said.

Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber says those actions can include creating adequate defensible space around your home to having an evacuation plan for your family during a wildfire emergency.

"Having a go bag, having a plan, making sure your family is ready to go," Weber said.

In Napa County, a machine called a masticator was grinding acres of brush into mulch, creating a fuel break near Howell Mountain Road in the community of Angwin.

"Angwin is a concern for us, because it's high density population in the wildland urban interface," said Joe Nordlinger.

Nordlinger is CEO of Napa Firewise, a community foundation partnering with CAL FIRE and Napa County, that's working to achieve comprehensive wildfire resilience countywide. Getting everyone on board is the challenge.

"Often times, our biggest foe is complacency. In another 60 to 90 days, all this lush, green material is going to dry out. It's going to cause a real fire risk again," Nordlinger said.

"I'm really glad Napa Firewise is doing this," said Beth Huning.

Huning has called Angwin home for years. She says the fuel reduction project is protecting her home after too many close calls during wildfire emergencies.

"We have all been evacuated twice within months of each other, lots of PTSD associated. And on hot days like this, it's a real potential for fire danger," Huning said.