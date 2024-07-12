Calistoga High students win MIT grant for invention to cool down firefighters

Students from Calistoga High School were awarded a grant from MIT for the creation of a smart device that can regulate firefighters' temperatures.

Students from Calistoga High School were awarded a grant from MIT for the creation of a smart device that can regulate firefighters' temperatures.

Students from Calistoga High School were awarded a grant from MIT for the creation of a smart device that can regulate firefighters' temperatures.

Students from Calistoga High School were awarded a grant from MIT for the creation of a smart device that can regulate firefighters' temperatures.

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, some innovative high school students have come up with an invention which they hope will help all firefighters in the future. The team from Calistoga High School was just awarded a grant from MIT for the creation of a smart device which can keep firefighters cool on the job when temperatures are scorching.

It's not a Silicon Valley tech firm - this is a classroom at Calistoga High School where these intrepid students are breaking barriers of innovation.

"In addition, we have fire resistant material on the outside," said one student.

Science and technology students have spent six months developing a device designed to keep firefighters cool on the job.

MORE: Newsom addresses CA wildfire response as severe impacts, blistering heat hit state

"It's portable, it's essentially a backpack," said student Elias Escobar.

The working prototype pumps cool water thru tubes to the forehead of a firefighter and uses smart technology and LED lights to regulate a body's temperature.

"The LEDs will go off once your human body temp has reached a certain threshold," said student Troy Brooks.

The idea was born from years of devastating wildfires in Napa County - a chance for the students to give back to their community.

"Our town would have burned to the ground if we didn't have firefighters saving us," said inventing smart solutions teacher, Heather Brooks.

VIDEO: Most destructive California wildfires in history

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed.

The Calistoga High Invent team recently got the attention of MIT where they won a grant for their invention, and assistance from Microsoft to patent the device.

"We are patent pending thanks for Microsoft helping us," said Escobar.

"MIT's whole thing is that they want you to invent things for helping other people," said Heather Brooks.

The class raised $190,000 in donations for the chance to go to Cambridge and present their invention.

Students are taking their idea a step forward by collaborating Calistoga Fire Department on how invention could be used in a real-life fire.

MORE: Stanford University burn control experiment could help ecosystem, cut fire risk in years to come

"Our gear is already hot, it's been an early start to season - a product like this would be a massive benefit for us on these fires," said Nate Bowyer.

The invention has other applications like keeping agricultural workers cool in summer while on the job and warm in winter months.

"There's nothing stopping us from getting this out on shelves," said Escobar.

One day, the device could be available to all - for now this smart class has a very proud teacher.

"They are amazing, I would cry if I wasn't on TV now - they worked so hard," said Brooks.