Calling all Bay Area train enthusiasts! Want to own a piece of Caltrain's history?: Here's how

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain is going electric with the roll out of its new fleet of rail cars.

But, what does that mean for the gas-powered trains?

If you're a train enthusiast, you may have the chance to take home a piece of history.

Caltrain is selling a diesel locomotive with 40 years of service and a million miles traveled.

It won't come with a functional engine, so you'll have to use your imagination to transform it to your own use.

Maybe it'll become someone's train-themed coffee shop or a funky Airbnb attraction.

Here is a link to Caltrain's store for more information.