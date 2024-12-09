5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Carson City, felt in parts of Bay Area

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KGO) -- A preliminary 5.5 earthquake struck near Carson City Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit just after 3 p.m. in Yerington, Nevada and was felt as far away as Sacramento and part of the Bay Area.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

This earthquake comes less than a week after a major 7.0 quake hit Humboldt County, knocking homes off their foundations and breaking glass and windows.

