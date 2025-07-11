SFPD video shows robbery suspects driving wrong way on busy Bay Bridge on Fourth of July

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police released video of a wild pursuit that had robbery suspects driving the wrong way on the Bay Bridge.

The incident took place on the Fourth of July in the middle of heavy traffic.

Officers pursued a black range rover onto the lower span of the bridge.

At one point, the driver made a U-turn, driving against traffic until the vehicle crashed.

The two people inside tried to make a run for it.

One of them was captured immediately.

The other was tracked down by officers a few minutes later.