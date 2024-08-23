CDC predicts slightly better cold and flu season this winter, urges public to get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Public health officials, including the CDC and the FDA, announced their 2024-2025 respiratory virus season outlook and guidelines.

Despite what has been a busy summer with COVID-19, they say it may not be as bad of a winter as some worried.

"We can expect a similar or slightly improved, in terms of peak hospitalizations, when you look at combined, COVID-19, flu and RSV together," CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "But, I do want to reiterate that there are a number of assumptions built into that."

This includes whether or not people utilize the tools to mitigate infection and illness.

Cohen says testing, treatment and vaccines remain top priorities -- especially when it comes to COVID-19.

"It is changing faster than even the flu virus," Cohen said. "So, we need to continue to be vigilant. Yes, it is endemic. It is here with us. We need to protect ourselves, and we have the tools to do it. We just need to use them."

The government will once again provide four free COVID-19 tests per household, and the CDC has allocated $62 million for state and local programs to provide vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults.

This will cover them for the newly FDA-approved updated COVID-19 vaccine aimed at targeting the dominant KP.2 variant.

"All of these vaccines prevent the worst of these infections," Cohen said. "That means fewer visits to the doctor, fewer hospitalizations and more time to enjoy the fall and winter with family and loved ones."

The CDC recommends everyone six months or older get the updated COVID-19 and flu shots. You can even get them at the same time.

Meanwhile, they say people 60 and older, infants and people who are between 32-36 weeks pregnant also should get the RSV vaccine.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be all be available soon, but UCSF infectious diseases expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong suggests that waiting until October will help you best avoid serious disease and infection.

"Right after October comes, there's a bunch of events -- Thanksgiving, holidays and holiday parties and travels," Chin-Hong said. "So, if I wanted to get the biggest bang for the buck, it's going to be that period, because antibodies are going to peak for that period."

If you were recently infected with COVID-19 or recently had a COVID-19 vaccine, Chin-Hong suggests waiting at least two months for the new vaccine.