Chase Bank refused East Bay woman refund for fraudulent transactions. Then 7 On Your Side stepped in

An Orinda Chase Bank allowed $1,500 to be fraudulently taken out of a woman's account, and then the company denied her a refund.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay woman says someone pretending to be her managed to take money out of her Chase bank account from a teller at the bank, even though the suspect didn't have a bank card or pin.

It was a local branch that alerted the customer to the mistake, but then corporate denied her request for reimbursement. That is until 7 On Your Side got involved.

"It's been absolutely ludicrous," said Katrina, who asked that we not share her last name.

After nearly two months of trying to get her money back from Chase Bank, Katrina called 7 On Your Side.

Back in December, a woman used a fake driver's license to make two withdrawals from a teller at the Orinda Chase branch, totaling $1,500.

"I've never been to the Orinda branch in my life," Katrina said.

A banker later told Katrina that the suspect didn't have a bank card or pin, just a fake driver's license. It was when she went to make a third withdrawal that the teller became suspicious.

"And they said, 'OK, I need you to confirm your identity with a code that we'll send to your cell phone.' She said, 'Oh OK. I forgot my phone in the car. Let me go get it." And that's when she never returned," Katrina said.

The bank then called Katrina.

"'Can you confirm if you were just here at the Orinda branch?' And I said, 'No, I've been here all along.' And he said, 'OK, there's been an incident," Katrina said.

Katrina filed a police report. The Orinda branch suggested she open up a claim with Chase's fraud department.

On Jan. 10, she received a response.

"We are denying your claim," Katrina read the letter.

In its letter, the bank determined that Katrina authorized the withdrawals or that she benefitted from them.

"I was gobsmacked," she said. "Even the branch--the Chase branch's word--was still not enough."

Undeterred, Katrina reached out to 7 On Your Side.

"I heard back with you within less than 24 hours later," she said.

Chase tells 7 On Your Side Investigates that it has identification checks in place when customers make transactions in the branch or online, but declined to share what they are.

After my inquiry, the bank credited Katrina's account for $1,500.

"I can't sing high enough praises for 7 On Your Side," Katrina said.

"Chase definitely needs to bolster their security. I want to say do better," she said.

Katrina also spent more than $200 on a Lifelock identity theft protection subscription. The Orinda Police Department says the bank provided video of the suspect and the investigation remains open.