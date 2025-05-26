Forward progress stopped on 49-acre brush fire in Vacaville, CAL FIRE says

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- Forward progress has stopped on a brush fire in Vacaville, CAL FIRE said. It has burned 49 acres.

The Cherry Fire started about 1:15 p.m. on Monday off Cherry Glen Extension Road north of Interstate Highway 80.

At 1:45 p.m., there was no containment on the fire, according to CAL FIRE.

"The fire is burning uphill in light, flashy fuels and is approximately 20-25 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread," CAL FIRE said on X.

The fire isn't threatening any structures, and no injuries have been reported.

Several dozen firefighters were already in the area, working on a prescribed burn on the south side of Interstate Highway 80, off Nelson Road, south of Lagoon Valley Road. The four-day burn aims to treat 110 acres of brush.

On Monday, crews burned 30 acres of the prescribed burn area, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said.

It's not believed that the prescribed burn sparked the Cherry Fire, but the cause hasn't been determined, Clay said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.