Chocolate products recalled due to undeclared allergen, more FDA info

A recall of chocolate-covered products has been elevated to the highest risk level by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to multiple undeclared allergens.

The FDA issued this update on Jan. 22.

Cal Yee Farm LLC first recalled an array of chocolate and yogurt-covered products on December 12, 2024, along with other dried fruit, nut mixes, and snacks "because they may contain undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD &C #6 and almonds."

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD &C #6 and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company said in a statement at the time of the recall.

"We did a voluntary recall on products with undeclared allergens. Labels have been corrected and meet FDA allergen labeling standards," Cal Yee said in a statement on their website.

The Suisun Valley, California-based food manufacturer, distributed the recalled products in nine states: California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio, and Pennsylvania at retail stores and online.

The recall was initiated last year after an FDA inspection of the company's facility "where it was discovered that products containing milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD &C #6 and almonds were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD &C #6 and almonds."

As a result, the FDA has signified this as a Class I recall, which means there is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

A representative for Cal Yee Farm did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on the new classification.

Product details of Cal Yee Farm recall

"For Cal Yees or Cal Yee Farm branded products, items were packaged in clear plastic zippered pouches in either 8 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb and 5 lb size with a bright yellow label identifying the product in front of the pouch, and a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the pouch," the company said. "Dark Chocolate Apricots were packaged in two types of plastic containers with a white or yellow label identifying the product with a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the containers."

Click here for a full list of products with full labeling information, including size and UPC code.