Christie Brinkley shares support for ex-husband Billy Joel as he is treated for brain disorder

Billy Joel had announced a four-month break from touring after falling during a show in Connecticut back in February. He says recent performances have made things worse, leading to hearing, vision, and balance issues. On Friday, the 76-year-old revealed his diagnosis, saying he has a brain disorder called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel have been the friendly exes and that is on display after his recently shared medical diagnosis.

The "Piano Man" star has normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition that causes pressure on the brain. Joel has canceled upcoming tour dates as a result.

Over the weekend, Brinkley, who was married to Joel from 1985 to 1994, posted a video of one of the legendary singer's performances, writing, "The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery." The two are parents of daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 39.

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel Getty Images via CNN Newsource

"I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert," she wrote in the caption. "It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you've lead... you turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison .."

"I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you're OUR piano man," Brinkley added. "We're always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you're feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and a whole bunch of full arenas!"

Joel, 76, posted on his social media last week that his condition "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement read. "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

According to Yale Medicine, what NPH is "very rare condition" that "occurs when a person has too much fluid in the brain."

Joel has been married to former competitive equestrian Alexis Roderick since 2015.

CNN's Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report

