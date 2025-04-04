CinemaCon 2025: Disney unveils highlights from its upcoming slate

Disney unveiled new looks at "Fantastic Four," "Avatar: Fire & Ash," "Lilo & Stitch," "Freakier Friday" and more at CinemaCon.

LAS VEGAS -- Sue Storm is pregnant. Quinta Brunson is voicing a quokka, and the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast is yet to be completed.

These were just a few of the announcements revealed during the Walt Disney Studios 2025 highlights presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Hollywood's biggest stars and biggest studios gathered.

On Thursday, The Walt Disney Studios hosted its 2025 showcase, featuring exclusive looks at upcoming films from Disney Live Action, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman and Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace to kick off the presentation.

The showcase featured exclusive details about "Lilo & Stitch," "Freakier Friday," "TRON: Ares," "The Amateur," "Predator: Badlands," "Deliver Me From Nowhere," "Ella McCay," "The Roses," "Thunderbolts*," "Avengers: Doomsday," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," "Elio," "Zootopia 2," and "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

"Lilo & Stitch" - First up was a new clip from the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film, in theaters May 23. In the clip, Lilo and Stitch join Nani at her work, where Stitch is introduced to David and quickly gets into some trouble.

"Freakier Friday" - The sequel to the Disney hit "Freaky Friday" brought one of our favorite duos together again. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunited on stage to share an extended trailer and montage of the film. Chad Michael Murray also reprises his role. It premieres in theaters August 8.

From left to right: Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are walking the stage at Cinemacon to present their film "Freakier Friday" Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"TRON: Ares" - Stars of the new sci-fi film, Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, unveiled a new, extended trailer to the crowd. "TRON: Ares" is the third installment in the "TRON" franchise and "follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings." It releases in theaters October 10.

"The Amateur" - The film premieres in just a few days, opening nationwide April 11. Fans were treated to an exclusive clip of the espionage-thriller. It stars Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Bernthal and more.

Tickets are on sale for "The Amateur" as 20th Century Studios announces early screenings! The thriller, starring Rami Malek, is in theaters April 11.

"Predator: Badlands" - Elle Fanning was on hand to share a first look at the next installment in the "Predator" franchise. She will play "Thia" in the upcoming sci-fi-horror film, which is "set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary." "Predator: Badlands" premieres November 7.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" - Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong star in the Bruce Springsteen biopic. White plays the iconic singer-songwriter, while Strong plays his manager, Jon Landau. "Deliver Me From Nowhere" hits theaters later this year.

From left to right: Jeremy Strong and Jeremy Allen White take the stage at Cinemacon to talk about their new film "Deliver Me from Nowhere." Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"Ella McCay" - Jamie Lee Curtis made her second appearance of the night alongside Emma Mackey to share a first look at the comedy "Ella McCay." The film "is about the complicated politics that arise when a young woman's stressful career clashes with her chaotic family life." James L. Brooks wrote and directed. It also stars Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani and more. It premieres September 19 in theaters.

"The Roses" - The new Searchlight Pictures comedy stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Coleman as a couple going through an intense divorce. They have "successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the facade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing." Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney and Andy Samberg also star. It opens in theaters August 29.

From left to right: Benedict Cumberbatch poses at a photo call in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Olivia Coleman attends a BAFTA Nominees Party in London on Feb. 15, 2014. Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP and Jon Furniss /Invision/AP

"Thunderbolts*" - The cast of "Thunderbolts* arrived to CinemaCon, fashionably late, in the Red Guardian Limo, driven by none-other than David Harbour himself. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell joined him to share a new look at the film. It premieres in theaters May 2.

Marvel Studios shares a brand-new featurette for 'Thunderbolts*,' in theaters May 2.

"Avengers: Doomsday" - President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, revealed in a video message that the full cast of the upcoming film has not yet been revealed. He noted that the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and the original X-Men will be teaming up in an epic fight against Doctor Doom. "Avengers: Doomsday" will be released in theaters May 1, 2026.

Robert Downey Jr. is standing next to chairs with the names of the cast of "Avengers" Doomsday" Marvel Studios

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" - The film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the four superheroes. New footage of the film revealed that Sue Storm (Kirby) is pregnant, and gave a first-look at the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. It premieres July 25.

Julia Garner is seen at the 2nd annual Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Gala at The Pool on Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023, in New York. CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

"Elio" - Zoe Saldaña made her first appearance on stage to provide a 6-minute look at the Pixar film. Elio, voiced by Yonas Kibreab, "must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be." The film hits theaters June 20.

"Zootopia 2" - Ke Huy Quan appeared on stage to announce that Quinta Brunson would be voicing a new character in the "Zootopia" sequel. She will play a quokka therapist named Dr. Fuzzby! Quan voices a new character, Gary De'Snake, and stars alongside Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, who are reprising their roles as detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. The film premieres in theaters November 26.

"Avatar: Fire & Ash" - The third installment in James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise, premiering December 19, brought Zoe Saldaña back to the stage to unveil a sneak peek at the film. This is the first time footage of "Fire & Ash" has been shown, taking audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet and more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.