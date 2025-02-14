Civil case accusing rapper Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping 13-year-old girl dismissed

A civil case accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter of sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing.

"The false case against JAY-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can - he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name," said Alex Spiro, attorney for Jay-Z.

Carter and Combs had been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an after-party following the 2000 Video Music Awards, according to the civil lawsuit.

The woman's lawsuit was initially filed in October -- one of a number of anonymous civil complaints filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee against Combs. The suit was amended in December to include Carter, who had denied the allegations.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.