CMA Awards announces initial lineup of performers, including Luke Bryan, Shaboozey and more

LOS ANGELES -- "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" are right around the corner and the Country Music Association and ABC have announced this year's first round of performers!

The live broadcast airs on ABC, Wednesday, November 20 from Nashville and features a mix of first-time nominees and performers, along with previous CMA Award winners.

Set to perform are Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, and Lainey Wilson. More big names are yet to be announced.

Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and NFL star Peyton Manning will host.

Bryan is a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, and this marks his fourth straight year as a CMA Awards host. The country star will perform "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."

Wilson will perform her latest single, "4x4xU." She's nominated four times this year, and is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year.

2024 CMA Female Vocalist nominee Ashley McBryde will give a show stopping performance.

This marks Post Malone's first year as a (four-time) nominee. He'll perform "Yours," a song inspired by his daughter.

Shaboozey will perform a medley of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and his new single "Highway." He's nominated twice this year.

Reigning CMA Male Vocalist and five-time nominee this year is Chris Stapleton. He'll sing "What Am I Gonna Do."

The CMA Awards stage will also welcome multiple collaborations, including three-time CMA Award winner Dierks Bentley joined by Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes for a performance of Tom Petty's classic, "American Girl."

Post Malone and Chris Stapleton will collaborate on "California Sober," and two-time CMA Award winner Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims will perform a mash-up of their two hits "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" and "Lose Control."

More performers and presenters will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Don't miss country's biggest night. "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" begin at 8 p.m. EST, Wednesday, November 20 on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

You can watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville!

"On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" will be streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News live on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.