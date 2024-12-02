Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde and more part of 'CMA Country Christmas'

"CMA Country Christmas" serves up fun and heartfelt performances by Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, CeCe Winans and more. Watch Tuesday, Dec. 3 on ABC.

"CMA Country Christmas" serves up fun and heartfelt performances by Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, CeCe Winans and more. Watch Tuesday, Dec. 3 on ABC.

"CMA Country Christmas" serves up fun and heartfelt performances by Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, CeCe Winans and more. Watch Tuesday, Dec. 3 on ABC.

"CMA Country Christmas" serves up fun and heartfelt performances by Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, CeCe Winans and more. Watch Tuesday, Dec. 3 on ABC.

NASHVILLE -- 'Tis the season for lots of holiday specials. And if you're a fan of country music, this one's for you.

"CMA Country Christmas" is hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, who told On The Red Carpet they are ready for some Christmas cheer!

"The spirit of the season is here. You film these shows before the holiday is right here on us but it just gets you in the Christmas spirit," Yearwood said.

"And all the different songs, they cover every emotion. Joy, fun, silly, sentimental, what a great evening it's gonna be," added Grant.

Yearwood and Grant will also be performing several songs. They'll duet "Sing Your Praise To The Lord" and "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" while Grant takes on "Tennessee Christmas" and Yearwood sings a festive Christmas medley.

CeCe Winans sings "Joy To The World, for King + Country perform "O Come O Come Emmanuel" with Carin León, Jon Pardi sings his original Christmas song "400 Horsepower Sleigh."

"I feel like, you know, everybody needs the party guy, and I'm that guy," Pardi said.

Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer team up to sing "Man With The Bag."

"When you get here, the vibe here and all of the performers, the way we hang out, the way we interact with one another, it's just a fantastic thing to be part of," McBryde said.

"Getting the feel, the Christmas spirit before everybody else was really cool and, I don't know, I want to put up Christmas decorations now," Spencer added.

Both were excited to hear Cody Johnson sing "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and "White Christmas."

"I heard a little bit of Cody Johnson's rehearsal and I was like 'oh, crap!'" Spencer said. "We heard this one run he did and everyone just turned around like, 'where did that come from!'"

For Johnson, holiday music and country music go hand-in-hand.

"That's the beauty of music, especially Christmas songs, you're gonna kinda take it the way you want to and apply it to yourself and that's country music in general for me.

You can watch "CMA Country Christmas" Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8pm/7c on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.