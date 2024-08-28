Colin Farrell launches foundation in honor of son, who has a rare neurogenetic disorder

Colin Farrell is hoping to give back to families like his.

Farrell's 20-year-old son James has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder. Diagnosed as a child, James is nonverbal and receives live-in care, according to Farrell, who opened up for the first time in depth about his son's condition in a new interview with People magazine.

"I want the world to be kind to James," the actor told People magazine. "I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."

Colin Farrell at an event for his Apple TV+ series "Sugar" on April 28 in Los Angeles.

The "Sugar" actor has launched the Colin Farrell Foundation to provide support for families who have adult children living with intellectual disabilities, particularly as those individuals age out of the support systems for those with special needs.

"Once your child turns 21, they're kind of on their own," Farrell said. "All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

Farrell shares his son with his ex, model Kim Bordenave.

The new foundation aims to help other families like theirs through advocacy, education and innovative programs. It's new territory for the actor who is known to keep his private life just that, but he views it as a worthwhile endeavor.

He said he believes that if his son could communicate verbally about their new public effort, "...he would say, 'Dad, what are you talking about? Why are you even asking me? It's a no-brainer.'"

"So that's why we're doing it," Farrell said. "This is all because of James- it's all in his honor."

Farrell said watching his son accomplish milestones throughout his life has provided him with perspective and left him "proud."

"He works harder than I've ever had to work on myself," Farrell said. "If anything, he also gifts me with the ability to look at the human being and the human body and life as a marvel because I see how much he struggles with things that I would never have give a seconds thought to - that I would just, like many of us, take for granted."

Farrell said that he hopes to opening camp one day through his foundation. He knows that it's been a privilege to provide quality care for his son and wants the same for other families in similar circumstances.

"He has a good life, James. He's a happy young man, I'm glad to say," he said.

