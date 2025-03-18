Comedian Tracy Morgan appears to fall ill during Knicks game at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK -- Tracy Morgan, the comedian and actor celebrated for his roles on "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live," appeared to fall ill while sitting courtside at Monday night's matchup between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. The incident briefly paused play during the third quarter.

During the game's broadcast, the announcer said the delay was to clean up after a fan who apparently "lost the contents of their stomach courtside."

Social media footage appeared to show Morgan being pushed in a wheelchair along the court while holding a towel to his face.

CNN reached out to Morgan's representatives for comment.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told CNN, "We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside."

Morgan, 56, is a devoted Knicks fan and a familiar presence courtside at MSG.

The actor has faced significant health challenges in the past, notably a near-fatal car accident in 2014 that left him in a coma for two weeks. He has also battled diabetes and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010.

The Knicks won the game over the Heat 116-95 after play resumed.

