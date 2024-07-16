Commemoration held for suicide deterrent nets on SF's Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the shadow of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in the background, dozens gathered in San Francisco Monday for a special commemoration. After years of work, the bridge's suicide deterrent safety net is finally a reality. Thanks in no small part to Kimberlyrenne Gamboa, whose son died by jumping off the bridge in 2013.

"Super outgoing kid. Captain of his basketball team. Played all these sports. Went to a small school from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade, and he had just started his senior year of high school," Gamboa said.

Following her son's passing, Gamboa and her husband, who are from the Sacramento area, made it their mission to attend every single bridge district board meeting. Their goal was to stop others from experiencing what they were going through.

"We told them we're not going away until you do something. My number one goal at that time, because I didn't know if they were going to do anything, was you're going to discuss this at every meeting," Gamboa said.

Gamboa's advocacy, along with that of many others, finally led to the district agreeing to install the net.

An important step for the entire Bay Area, says district spokesperson Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz.

"It provides people a second chance. So if someone does fall into the net, we're able to rescue them. They're able to come back and really take advantage of a second chance on life," he said.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi says the deterrent's construction is about more than just the obvious though.

During a speech, she told the crowd, it's also a reminder about the importance of talking about mental health.

"This is a sense of community. And community has the word unity in it. We came together to make a difference. To do so in a way that saves lives," Pelosi said.

Every year, around 30 people die by suicide by jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge. Advocates say if they could prevent just one more death from happening, all of their work will be worth it.

"This is a lifelong heartbreak and grief. It never goes away. You're always thinking - what would it have been if my son was still alive," Gamboa said.

