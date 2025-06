Crews contain 2-alarm grass fire in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews battled a two-alarm brush fire in Concord on Wednesday.

The fire happened on Kirker Pass Road at Hess Road, according to the Contra Costa Fire Department posting on X around 5:46 p.m.

Southbound Kirker Pass Road remained shut down after the fire was put out, and officials asked the public to avoid the area, ConFire said.

ConFire said the fire began from a car fire.

The blaze was not far from the Concord Pavilion.