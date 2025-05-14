East Bay nonprofit faces massive setback after government cuts, and now stolen $85K van

Concord-based nonprofit White Pony Express is asking for help after its delivery van was stolen amid a drop in funding due to government cutbacks.

Concord-based nonprofit White Pony Express is asking for help after its delivery van was stolen amid a drop in funding due to government cutbacks.

Concord-based nonprofit White Pony Express is asking for help after its delivery van was stolen amid a drop in funding due to government cutbacks.

Concord-based nonprofit White Pony Express is asking for help after its delivery van was stolen amid a drop in funding due to government cutbacks.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Concord-based nonprofit dedicated to feeding the hungry is asking for help after a devastating theft and a sharp drop in funding due to federal government cutbacks.

White Pony Express, which provides food to more than 130,000 people annually in Contra Costa County, is now struggling to keep its operation running after one of its delivery vans was stolen early Monday morning.

"You'll notice a person walking right next to our vehicle... this is our fleet vehicle which is missing," said Ana Bostick, the nonprofit's director of operations, pointing to security footage.

The stolen van is valued at $85,000 and was a critical part of White Pony Express' daily efforts to rescue surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, and farmers markets. The group partners with other nonprofits and typically distributes about 12,000 pounds of fresh food - equivalent to 10,000 meals - every day.

MORE: SF nonprofits say estimated $9.5M in proposed budget cuts to social programs will cost lives

To make matters worse, CEO Eve Birge says the organization recently lost a third of its funding due to federal budget cuts.

"We're looking at a massive budget shortfall this year" Birge said. "We really need to raise between $350,000 to $400,000. We need donations today like we've never had."

This isn't the first time the nonprofit has faced adversity. In 2017, ABC7 News reported on a previous van theft, and thanks to tips from the public, that vehicle was recovered.

Now, White Pony Express is once again turning to the community for support. Anyone with information about the missing van is asked to contact Concord police.

For more on how to donate or help, visit the White Pony Express website.