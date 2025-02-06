Removal of SF's controversial Valencia Street bike lane starts next week, report says

The controversial Valencia Street bike lane in San Francisco's Mission District will start going away on Monday.

The controversial Valencia Street bike lane in San Francisco's Mission District will start going away on Monday.

The controversial Valencia Street bike lane in San Francisco's Mission District will start going away on Monday.

The controversial Valencia Street bike lane in San Francisco's Mission District will start going away on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The controversial bike lane in San Francisco's Mission District will start going away on Monday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that's when SFMTA is set to begin construction to move the bike lane to the side of Valencia Street.

RELATED: SF's controversial Valencia St bike lane is one step closer to being removed. Here's the replacement

The change comes after a lot of complaints, debate and even threats of lawsuits.

The final design will eliminate about a third of the existing street parking but preserve parklets in the area, which was something local restaurants wanted.