New signs at national parks and historic sites around Bay Area, NorCal drawing concerns: Here's why

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New signs posted at National Parks and historic sites around the Bay Area and in Northern California are drawing attention. They are encouraging visitors to comment on the historical context on display.

But some are worried it's the government reframing history.

Some of the places the signs are posted at include the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historic Park in Richmond and at John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez.

The new signage has QR codes, urging visitors to report any signs or information "that are negative about either past or living Americans or that fail to emphasize the beauty, grandeur and abundance of landscapes."

"This is an attempt to rewrite history, whitewash history. Eliminate the stories of critical contributors to history," said Dennis Arguelles with the National Parks Conservation Association.

"The reporting of history, the detailing of history is not a customer service issue. It is either fact or it is not fact. The idea that now anyone can disagree with the presentation of fact and complain about it and perhaps their complaints will be actionable is problematic. It sends a chilling message I think to us about who controls history in this country," said Nicholas Baham, professor of Ethnic Studies at California State University East Bay.

The new government intervention is coming at a time when federal budget and staffing cuts are reverberating through the National Park Service. The signs are up at Yosemite and Alcatraz and at Manzanar National Historic Site.

"When we talk about Port Chicago and Manzanar in particular, people died in these spaces," Baham said.

"Hands off the National Park Service. The park service has for more than 100 years has been the storytellers of our nation's history. They've done that professionally and with care and there's no reason to circumvent their authority," said Arguelles.

Just as the new signs encourage feedback that could be critical of the narrative, there is also an opportunity for compliments.

Baham said, "I can assure you, I will be a part of resisting this. I will go to these monuments and I will lodge positive praise."