Coroner ID's 18-year-old woman killed in Walnut Creek power pole crash

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- The Contra Costa Coroner's Office has identified the person who was killed Thursday in Walnut Creek when her vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Saniya Banga, 18, of Pittsburg was killed just after 1:07 a.m. when her vehicle crashed into a power pole on Ygnacio Valley Road between Civic Drive and North Broadway and she was ejected from the vehicle.

An 18-year-old driver died and a passenger was injured when a car crashed into a power pole in Walnut Creek early Thursday morning.

Banga was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, Walnut Creek police said.

The crash caused a power outage but PG &E crews responded and were able to restore power quickly, police said.

Ygnacio Valley Road, a main thoroughfare in Walnut Creek, remained closed for most of the rest of the day.