18-year-old woman killed in Walnut Creek rollover crash after hitting power pole, police say

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A teenage driver died and a passenger was injured when a car crashed into a power pole in Walnut Creek early Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened on Ygnacio Valley Road, near the Walnut Creek Financial Plaza.

A car flipped over and was crushed after striking a power pole in Walnut Creek just after 1 a.m.

The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was sent to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Joseph Jarosch was working at the gas station nearby.

"It was a loud bang. It was just a loud, just big, solid thud against it when it hit the pole, and then it ended up cracking and falling over," Jarosch said. "I had gone out to see if anyone, if I could help anyone out there, and then we had other others that had driven up, and they were already calling 911. So I ran back in to hopefully get the First Aid kit that we had to back to the vehicle, but by the time I had grabbed it there was already an ambulance there."

Police say nobody else was involved in the wreck and that they think the car was going fast but they're still investigating.

Power was knocked off to the gas station for a little over an hour.. and part of the road was closed for the investigation.

Walnut Creek Police Lt. Jeff Slater said that PG &E responded to get the power restored, but the road is expected to be closed for most of the day Thursday.

"Unfortunately they said, due to the damage to the pole, it's possible the traffic could be diverted all day while they replace that," Lt. Slater said.

"I just hope the family can pull through," Jarosch said. "It's it's a terrible thing to have to go through."

Jarosch also told ABC7 News they do witness many people driving fast up that road.

Bay City News contributed to this story.