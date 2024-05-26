Half Moon Bay mayor's son dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 1, authorities say

A motorcyclist who was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay has been identified as the son of Half Moon Bay Mayor Joaquin Jimenez.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A motorcyclist who was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 1 on the Peninsula on Saturday night has been identified.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified him as 28-year-old Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado of Half Moon Bay.

Officials say the victim is the son of Half Moon Bay Mayor Joaquin Jimenez.

"Saw there was the truck and then the motorcycle that was more or less lodged under. The truck was somewhat in the middle of the intersection so I think he was trying to make a left turn," said Alexis Deligne who lives nearby.

Authorities say a volunteer firefighter was in the area and performed medical care to the motorcyclist until EMS arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office is still trying to figure out what led to the crash, but says the accident happened on Highway 1 at Mirada Road in Half Moon Bay at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The mayor's son is also named Joaquin and he was just 28 years old. Sunday a picture of him and friends was left on display at the crash site surrounded by dozens of flowers. One of those flowers, left lying along Highway 1 just feet from where Joaquin's motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck.

Community members are heartbroken for what happened and for the mayor, who they say worked so hard for area farmworkers after the Half Moon Bay shooting.

"He made things change for a lot of farmers and now he has his own tragedy to deal with, and I can't even imagine no parent should ever have to bury their child," said Julie Roskoph of Half Moon Bay.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup truck, an adult man, remained at the scene and has been fully cooperating.

Those who live near the accident site say they don't feel safe turning left onto Highway 1 from Mirada Road.

"Very dangerous intersection! I've lived here for over five years in this neighborhood and definitely it's challenging to get across the highway safely," said Anna van Ekelenburg who lives nearby.

"The thing I hate thinking about is that it sometimes it takes something tragic like this for a change to happen like putting up a light or something like that," said Deligne.

A bouquet of flowers that has been left outside City Hall. Those with the city say that young Joaquin was a Union Stationary Engineer in San Francisco, loved photography, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office says the crash shut down the northbound and southbound lanes for more than 4 hours.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with Mayor Jimenez and his entre family during this time of unimaginable loss. No one is ever prepared for such unexpected tragedies, and when they strike so close to home, they affect us all profoundly. As a community, let us come together to support the Jimenez family and li them up with our love and strength," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

"Everyone in Half Moon Bay is mourning," said Deligne.