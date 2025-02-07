2 coyotes spotted in downtown SF Muni tunnel, find their way out

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Coyotes are becoming more and more immersed in San Francisco's culture.

Among the many odd places they've been spotted, we can now add Muni tunnels to the list.

A curious duo of coyotes were seen entering the Central Subway tunnel near 4th and Bryant Streets last week.

Officers were able to safely escort a coyote off I-280 near Mission Bay in San Francisco after it was seen hiding behind sand barrels on the side of the freeway.

A safety-check train spotted them ahead of opening service in the tunnel for the day.

The train followed them for over a mile to the end of the line.

"You know when you get a call from the transportation center at 6 a.m. you never know what you're gonna get," SFMTA Interim Director Julie Kirschbaum said. "But what I got on January 27th was a first for me. We called animal control but it was a little too early for them. But the coyotes found their way out."

They opened the Central Subway service for the day without any delays.

In 2023, video showed a coyote was spotted on I-280 in San Francisco and got a police escort off the freeway.

City officials also advise people to be on alert for them in parks and other areas. There's been several incidents in the past year of coyotes attacking dogs and people, including children.