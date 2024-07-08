Crews making repairs after water main break in East Bay floods part of neighborhood

A water main break in Tara Hills Sunday night sent water and mud gushing down the street and into the yards of about five homes as two houses lost water.

TARA HILLS, Calif. (KGO) -- A water main break on Tara Hills Drive and Kevin Road in Tara Hills sent water gushing down the street and into some people's yards.

It happened after 9 p.m. Sunday and East Bay Municipal Utility District crews on Monday were still working on repairs.

Two homes lost water and mud and water entered the yards of about five homes.

"I heard that there's a lot of water coming out and some mud," said Sun Kwong Sze, of EBMUD. "And so the typical process for us to do is to shut down the water and to find out where the main break is. And then when the crew is able to find that identify that location, and then they do the excavating right here, and then they assess the damage of the pipe and then determine the method to repair."

EBMUD has a message for those who live nearby.

"People should conserve water at this point," Sze said.

The cause of the break is still being investigated and the cleanup continues for some residents.

The two homes without water are expected to get it back by noon on Monday. They hope to open the road back up at the end of the day on Monday, but cars can get through on one lane.