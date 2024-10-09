Critics condemn ShotSpotter based on new data as Oakland votes on contract

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- For the past 20 years, Oakland has used ShotSpotter as one of its tools to fight crime. But critics argue that new data suggests the technology may not be as effective as once believed.

"The research isn't just lopsided. It is 100% to zero, overwhelming finding that ShotSpotter lacks sufficient efficacy," says Brian Hofer, who chairs the Oakland Privacy Advisory Commission. The commission recommends and evaluates surveillance technology and data collection practices.

Hofer says the commission was only formed in 2016, which means there was no oversight for the first 10 years ShotSpotter was in place. Her adds ShotSpotter was able to avoid scrutiny because there wasn't data available to determine its effectiveness. Now, there is.

"We have over a dozen independent statistical evaluations, covering 75 jurisdictions, and 25 years worth of ShotSpotter history. And that is what the (Privacy Advisory Commission) analyzed," explains Hofer.

The current contract with the city expired in June. A new contact to be voted on at Tuesday night's city council meeting, would be renewed for another three years at almost $2.5 million.

In letter dated October 7 sent to the mayor and City Council, SoundThinking, a Fremont-based company that operate ShotSpotter, wrote to support of renewing the contract.

The letter argues that ShotSpotter enables faster response times compared to just 911 calls, assists in collecting evidence that lead to arrests, and contractually guarantees a 90% accuracy rate.

"I absolutely support renewing the contract," says Treva Reid, Oakland City Councilmember for District 7.

Reid says last week, she met with 30 community groups, who are in full support of the technology. She says despite some spikes, overall gun violence is trending downward in Oakland. She attributes some of that to the application of ShotSpotter.

"It is a tool that has been critical for lives to also be saved through investigative efforts and gun recovery to prevent further shootings," says Reid.

But Hofer points to the number of big cities like Houston and Chicago that are dropping ShotSpotter based on the new data. Still, he is believes Oakland is likely to vote renew the contract.

"It's like this political sacred cow. We don't actually care whether it works, or whether it's worth the money, we just want to pretend we are doing something about gun violence," says Hofer.