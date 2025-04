Cupertino Whole Foods temporarily closes following insect and rodent infestations, officials say

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Whole Foods in Cupertino has been ordered to temporarily shut down after repeated health violations.

The grocery chain is located at 20955 Stevens Creek Boulevard near North Stelling Road.

Santa Clara health officials say a recent inspection found evidence of insect and rodent infestations.

Earlier this month, the bakery department, deli and juice bar had closed because of similar health and safety violations.