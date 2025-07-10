Cybertruck from deadly Piedmont crash last year was going over 77 mph, CHP report says

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol has released a new report on last year's deadly Cybertruck crash in Piedmont.

Investigators found the Tesla hit speeds between 77 and 84 miles per hour and only braked for seconds before it crashed into a tree.

Three people in the truck were killed. Another survived.

The report found autopilot was not activated at the time of the crash.

An earlier CHP report found the driver was intoxicated.

The full report can be viewed here.