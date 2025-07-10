24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Cybertruck from deadly Piedmont crash last year was going over 77 mph, CHP report says

Thursday, July 10, 2025 12:35AM
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol has released a new report on last year's deadly Cybertruck crash in Piedmont.

Investigators found the Tesla hit speeds between 77 and 84 miles per hour and only braked for seconds before it crashed into a tree.

Three people in the truck were killed. Another survived.

The report found autopilot was not activated at the time of the crash.

An earlier CHP report found the driver was intoxicated.

