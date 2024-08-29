Dad of teen killed in wrong-way SJ crash releases statement: 'He was my world'

Two people died in a wrong-way crash on State Route 85 in San Jose on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The father of the 14-year-old boy who was killed along with his mother when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into their car in San Jose has released a statement remembering his son as the "most incredible young man."

In a post on Reddit, Cameron Olsen identified his son Charlie as one of the victims killed in that horrific crash Monday on State Route 85. Charlie's mom, Bec, also died in the collision.

Olsen wrote that Charlie was his "world" and had recently started attending Summit Tahoma High School.

Olsen highlighted how his son was probably one of the most traveled teens, visiting more than 30 countries, including Antarctica with his mom, Lebanon and Azerbaijan.

Charlie's dad thanked everyone for their kind words and offered advice to other parents.

"If you're a parent - give your kids that extra hug today for me. Show intention when you're putting them to bed and put away the phone. If they're young, read them a story like his mother always did," said Olsen. "And please be safe, slow down on the roads and focus on what you're doing."

Video shared with ABC7 on Tuesday showed the moments a Toyota Tacoma traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 85 in San Jose for several minutes before crashing into the Tesla Charlie and his mother were in.

VIDEO: New video shows man driving wrong-way before killing 2 on San Jose freeway

Video shows the moments a truck traveled several minutes in the wrong direction on a busy San Jose freeway before killing two people on Monday.

Officials say the driver of the truck was a 39-year-old man from Florida, who was hospitalized with major injuries.

Investigators say he could face felony manslaughter.

"Second-degree murder is not off the table at this point. A lot is going to come down to the toxicology results that we will receive later. Were there any prescription drugs? Were alcohol or street drugs in his system at the time of this crash?" said legal analyst Steven Clark.

Clark says investigators are going to want to know what the pickup driver's mindset was and whether the incident was intentional.

The driver remains in the hospital and has not been officially charged yet.

The video above is from a previous report.