47-year-old San Jose woman who died in wrong-way crash ID'd by coroner

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One of two victims who died in a wrong-way crash in San Jose on Monday has been identified.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has identified the 47-year-woman as Rebecca Joanne Olsen of San Jose.

The 14-year-old boy who was also killed has not been ID'd, yet.

Two people died in a wrong-way crash on State Route 85 in San Jose on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Video shared with ABC7 on Tuesday showed the moments a Toyota Tacoma traveling several minutes in the wrong direction on Highway 85 in San Jose before the woman and teen in a Tesla were fatally hit on Monday.

An email was sent to families at the school the teenage boy attended.

It stated that he was in 9th grade and that his family said he was happy at the school he only got attend for a short time.

Officials say the driver of the truck was a 39-year-old man, who was hospitalized with major injuries.

The pickup had Florida license plates.

A check of his name found records in his Florida county listing several traffic infractions including one misdemeanor for careless driving.

The CHP said it is still investigating why the driver was going the wrong way and where he came from on the freeway.

Investigators are looking into felony manslaughter charges.

His condition remains unknown as of Wednesday, and has not been booked.

The CHP asks any witnesses to please come forward.