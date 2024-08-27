2 killed by wrong-way driver on State Route 85 in San Jose, CHP says; northbound lanes shut down

All northbound lanes of State Route 85 are blocked near State Route 87 in San Jose following a fatal crash caused by a wrong-way driver, CHP said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- All northbound lanes of State Route 85 are blocked near State Route 87 in San Jose following a major crash.

This is close to the Westfield Oakridge Mall.

The California Highway Patrol started receiving calls about a wrong way driver on SR 85 at around 3:40 p.m.

It appears that driver crashed into a Tesla.

We know at least two people in the Tesla have died.

The driver of the pickup truck was going the wrong way, authorities said.

Traffic on SR 85 is being sent onto SR 87.

There's no estimate for when the freeway will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.