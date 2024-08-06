'Dance Moms: A New Era' introduces new coach, dancers, and moms on Hulu

NEW YORK -- The popular reality dance show "Dance Moms" is getting new life in a reboot on Hulu.

After nine seasons of starring in the show, famous dance coach Abby Lee Miller will not appear on the reboot.

Glo Hampton will usher in a new era.

The series will introduce Miss Glo and her new dance team from Studio Bleu in Ashburn, Virginia.

Miss Glo must juggle her amazing dancers, passionate parents, and inevitable meltdowns, all while trying to run the studio.

The show follows a new crop of young aspiring dancers, of Bleu Junior Elites, as they prepare weekly for nationwide dance competitions and fight to be the best.

"There are tears, there's drama with the moms, I do take accountability, I think. I don't know what they're going to show. I think there's going to be a lot of what 'Dance Moms' always was, just in a different way with a different coach," Hampton said.

Some of Miss Glo's students have gone on to have roles on Broadway, in music videos, tours, movies, become members of the Radio City Rockettes, and dance in professional contemporary and classical ballet companies.

In fact, she mentored her own daughter, Kaeli Ware, to a successful career in a prestigious ballet company.

The show premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, August 7.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.