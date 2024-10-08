'Dancing with the Stars' gets ready for 'Soul Train' night

The 11 remaining couples will get their grooves on with performances potentially worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety TV show "Soul Train."

The 11 remaining couples will get their grooves on with performances potentially worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety TV show "Soul Train."

The 11 remaining couples will get their grooves on with performances potentially worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety TV show "Soul Train."

The 11 remaining couples will get their grooves on with performances potentially worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety TV show "Soul Train."

LOS ANGELES -- It's "Soul Train Night" on "Dancing with the Stars," kicking off a two-night event where the couples will need to become true "dancing machines" to assure they stay in the game.

"It's going to be very fun," said dancer Rylee Arnold.

The 11 remaining couples will get their grooves on with performances potentially worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety TV show "Soul Train."

For Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, it will be the quickstep to Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." While this style of music isn't necessarily his favorite, he said they "found something we really liked" with that song.

"Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei said he and partner Jenna Johnson are going to have a lot of fun with their performance.

It's a jive to "Shout."

Reginald VelJohnson will do the foxtrot to "I Can See Clearly Now" where he said he plans to do a little dancing with his hands.

"Went to the salon and got my hands done to make it look right," he said. His partner, Emma Slater, added, "so look for the sunshine!"

Supermodel Brooks Nada and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, plan to heat things up with their performance.

"The floor is lava," Savchenko said. "We're dancing the rumba to 'Sexual Healing.'"

His celebrity partner put it this way: "My mom and dad can't watch this!" Last's week's top scorer, Chandler Kinney, will perform a cha-cha to "It's Tricky."

Her partner, Brandon Armstrong, has been excited about this number, saying he's going to introduce his partner in a new light and let her do the rest.

Olympian Ilona Maher will learn to foxtrot to "Lady Marmalade."

"We're going to see a graceful Ilona," said her partner, Alan Bersten.

"Maybe," she said with a laugh.

No one will be eliminated after tonight's soulful evening of performances.

On Tuesday, which will be an elimination night, we'll see the couples take part in "Hair Band Night" with guest judge Gene Simmons.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.