'Dancing with the Stars': Judges hand out first 10s of the season on Halloween episode

To keep a "spooky" theme for its Halloween episode, "Dancing with the Stars" embraced the nightmares of each of the remaining seven celebrities.

LOS ANGELES -- To keep a "spooky" theme for its Halloween episode, "Dancing with the Stars" embraced the nightmares of each of the remaining seven celebrities.

From creepy dolls, to snakes, to vampires, the couples got beyond creative with this week's routines.

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach received the first 10 of the season, and it came from judge Carrie Ann Inaba. But there were a lot more.

Other couples who earned the perfect 10 were Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson; Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.

After the individual dances, it was time for the dance-off.

Chandler and Brandon got an automatic three points because they were the high scorers from last week.

That left three pairs to face off. Dwight and Daniella beat Ilona and Alan with a cha cha to "Ghostbusters." Jenn and Sasha defeated Stephen and Rylee with their salsa to "Jump in the Line" and Joey and Jenna beat Danny and Witney with a lively jive to "Time Warp."

After combining the judges' scores and audience votes, Jenn and Sasha were the surprise couple sent home.

There will be no new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" next Tuesday, Nov. 5, due to the election.