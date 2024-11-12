Data shows higher percentage of CA, Bay Area residents voting for Trump in 2024

Data shows the Republicans are gaining ground with Donald Trump, including in California and here in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is a solid blue state when it comes to national politics, where the presidential race is often called quickly in favor of the Democrats' candidate.

But this year, data shows the Republicans are gaining ground with Donald Trump, including in the Bay Area.

While ballots are still being counted and the data is expected to change, currently every county in the Bay Area saw a higher percentage of votes for Trump compared to the 2020 election.

All nine counties still voted for Kamala Harris by a wide margin.

San Francisco Republican Party Chairman John Dennis says after years of feeling they had to hide their political views, Bay Area Republicans are emboldened, casting a higher percentage of votes for Trump statewide compared to the last two presidential elections.

"I double dare you, four years ago to walk around with a MAGA hat in San Francisco -- good luck," Dennis said. "Average people have said enough, I'm not going to live under the threat of leftist physical intimidation and I'm going to stand up to it."

The change is no surprise to Republican Party leaders in California. Many noticed the shift back in September when Trump visited the Peninsula.

The latest post-election data from the Secretary of State's office shows several counties across California flipped red this election, indicating support for Trump/Vance, compared to votes for Trump/Pence in 2020.

In the Bay Area, there are noticeable differences in Santa Clara and Contra Costa Counties, where support for Trump nears 30 percent. Trump's Bay Area support was highest in Napa and Solano counties.

"Every county in California has Republican registration grow," Dennis said. "Every legislative district in California has seen Republican registration go up. It's a round rejection of the Democrat agenda and how they've run the state."

Santa Clara County Democratic Party Chair Bill James says it's expected for support for the opposition to grow when voters are unhappy with the current situation in the country. He says his party has to do more to connect with voters and make sure all needs are met.

"I think that nationally, and for our voters in the Central Valley, that should start with listening -- making sure that they feel heard and making sure that they know the Democrats want to address their needs and coming up with effective policies that speak to those needs," James said.

Whether those needs can be addressed by 2028 remains to be seen.