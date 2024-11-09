Trump deportation vow causes concern in Napa Valley; immigration advocates brace for impacts

In the North Bay, there's fear and concern among the immigrant community over the deportation promises made by President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump deportation vow causes concern in Wine Country In the North Bay, there's fear and concern among the immigrant community over the deportation promises made by President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump deportation vow causes concern in Wine Country In the North Bay, there's fear and concern among the immigrant community over the deportation promises made by President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump deportation vow causes concern in Wine Country In the North Bay, there's fear and concern among the immigrant community over the deportation promises made by President-elect Donald Trump.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, there's fear and concern among the immigrant community over promises made by President-elect Donald Trump. He's vowing to conduct mass deportations of undocumented immigrants after taking office. It's unclear what that could mean to California's wine industry, which could face a labor shortage.

"Our concern is the community that needs services will now fear seeking services," said Sunny Noh, interim Executive Director of Legal Aid of Sonoma County.

Noh says Legal Aid of Sonoma County is bracing for new federal policies targeting the vulnerable clients they serve.

President-elect Donald Trump, making this promise: "On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history, get the criminals out."

MORE: South Bay activists, leaders show united support for immigrant communities in wake of election

Legal advocates say they're preparing for a second Trump term, which could bring a 30% cut to their funding. Right now, shoring up legal defenses for the immigrant community is top priority.

"For us we want to make sure the immigrant population- regardless of their status, feels legal aid is here to serve them," said Noh.

A recent study by the American Immigration Council says the cost of mass deportation could cost $315 billion, with construction, hospitality and agriculture workers most impacted. It's estimated, 14% of construction workers are undocumented. The biggest question, how would deportations impact the North Bay's billion-dollar wine and grape agriculture industry -- could it mean a labor shortage?

"I think Sonoma County and the North Bay generally have to come to grips with the fact that immigrants are the backbone of our economy, essential to who we are economically, culturally," said Vidas Legal Executive Director, Monica Julian.

The Sonoma County Vintners and Growers Alliance says no worry yet, but in a statement its president said:

MORE: Judge strikes down Biden administration program shielding immigrant spouses from deportation

'There is obviously a lot of unknown still about the possible Trump immigration policy. Although we are increasingly becoming mechanized in the wine grape industry, we definitely value and rely on a solid and skilled workforce in order to grow and harvest our crops."

Advocates say many seasonal farm workers are in California legally on visas, but not all.

"That's something that's hard to prepare for, who's going to be targeted first," said Julian.

Many advocates say they'll be watching to see what's next.

"There's a lot of waiting and seeing but we will be ready work," said Noh.