South Bay activists, leaders show united support for immigrant communities in wake of election

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- South Bay advocates say the fear of mass deportation has been renewed in the local immigrant community.

Local nonprofit leaders and government officials came together Thursday in San Jose to send a message of support to the local immigrant community.

Dozens of people gathered in the driveway of one of East San Jose's most historic sites: the former home of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

"The organizing that Cesar Chavez did that changed the world started in this very community of Mayfair," said Maritza Maldonado, executive director for Amigos de Guadalupe Center for Justice & Empowerment.

The coalition of organizations and local government leaders say they're continuing to organize to support the local immigrant community--a community they say is filled with fear after the election.

Misrayn Mendoza with Amigos de Guadalupe Center for Justice & Empowerment shared what a parent was told by her child.

"He told her, 'I'm a citizen, mom. It's okay. I will hide you in the closet if I have to,'" Mendoza said with tears in his eyes. "Our kids do not have to do that. Our kids do not have to go through that."

Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said fear of deportation isn't just felt among the undocumented immigrant community but many in the immigrant community in general.

Something she knows from personal experience.

"My parents had their papers, they were citizens and they owned a home. But because of all that, there's so much at risk," she said.

Arenas, along with Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors president Susan Ellenberg, sent a reminder to the community.

"We do not collaborate, partner, work together with ICE to detain anybody," Arenas said.

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph was also on hand Thursday delivering a similar message.

"I want to make it clear that this police department will not initiate any action to determine a person's immigration status," Joseph said. "Our officers will not detain, question or arrest individuals solely for the purpose of determining whether they are undocumented."

The American Immigration Council found in a recent study that a one-time mass deportation operation could cost at least $315 billion.

The Trump campaign has argued the cost of deportation "pales in comparison" to other costs associated with housing and providing social services to recent migrants.

Arenas says local immigrants contribute to the country and hopes that focus can be on the values that unite everyone.

"We must remember that we have something that's in common, and that is that we all want a better future, that we want this American dream," she said. "That's why we're all here."