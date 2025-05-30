First look: 'King of the Hill' revival drops new show opening

Ho-yeah! Hulu has released a first look at the brand-new opening sequence for "King of the Hill" season 14 and it's a nostalgic, emotional ride through time.

Ho-yeah! Hulu has released a first look at the brand-new opening sequence for "King of the Hill" season 14 and it's a nostalgic, emotional ride through time.

Ho-yeah! Hulu has released a first look at the brand-new opening sequence for "King of the Hill" season 14 and it's a nostalgic, emotional ride through time.

Ho-yeah! Hulu has released a first look at the brand-new opening sequence for "King of the Hill" season 14 and it's a nostalgic, emotional ride through time.

LOS ANGELES -- The new 35-second show intro opens just like the original: Hank Hill cracks open a cold one in the alley with his old pals, conspiracy theorist Dale, military barber Bill and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer. But this time, the classic scene shifts and evolves, revealing how much has changed in Arlen, Texas.

As the sequence progresses, the Hill family is seen packing up and saying goodbye to their longtime neighbors. Hank and Peggy leave Arlen for a propane job in Saudi Arabia to build up their retirement savings. A new character moves into their old home and eventually joins the guys in the alley.

Seasons pass. The alley grows quieter. Bill coughs and sneezes-cut to the group wearing masks (except Dale, who wears his on his chin). Boomhauer walks off with a woman and a child. Dale starts a mayoral campaign, complete with signage. The new neighbor takes a phone call and walks away.

The alley stands empty as the seasons change, underscoring the passage of time and absence.

But Arlen doesn't stay quiet for long. Hank and Peggy return, luggage in hand. Just as they step into the frame, a grown-up Bobby runs in to greet them.

Season 14 picks up with the Hills settling back into a very different Arlen, rekindling old friendships and adjusting to a town that's moved on while they were away. Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and navigating his 20s alongside former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.

The revival of the beloved animated comedy premieres Monday, August 4, with all 10 episodes dropping on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.