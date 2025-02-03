Bay Area businesses, street vendors close in solidarity of 'A Day Without Immigrants'

"...not to affect businesses, it's just to prove we have power with our money and we can contribute it to the country's economy."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several businesses and street vendors across the Bay Area are closed on Monday in protest of U.S. immigration policies.

It's a nationwide movement called "A Day Without Immigrants."

Casa de la Condesa Restaurant in San Francisco's Mission District is one of many businesses closed.

And street vendors that would normally line Mission Street, mostly gone on Monday morning.

"It's not to affect businesses, it's just to prove we have power with our money and we can contribute it to the country's economy," said Rodrigo Lopez, President of the Mission Street Vendors Association.

Lopez is President of the Mission Street Vendors Association and also works as a street vendor himself.

But on Monday, he chose not to work, standing in solidarity of "A Day Without Immigrants."

This is an annual day of protest, but it was moved up a few months in response to President Donald Trump's immigration policies with no school, no work and no shopping.

"We play almost the same role like everyone, we pay taxes," Lopez said. "We buy houses, we buy cars, we spend money like every single day, like everybody else, it's no different, we are the same."

Organizers say the goal behind this day of action is to highlight the vital role of immigrants in the U.S. economy.

They say an estimated 31 million migrants contribute significantly to the nation's workforce.

And Lopez doesn't believe every immigrant should be categorized as an illegal criminal.

"Maybe just a small portion of people, they can be bad actors, they can do the wrong things. But the majority of these immigrants, they are families, they are working to make a living," Lopez said. "We're here because we have a dream, we're here because we want a better life for ourselves and our families," he said.

And he hopes this day of action happening across the country will send a bigger message to President Trump's administration.

"Yes, there has to be control of the border, yes everyone agrees, we need control of that, but there has to be a different way, everyone is in fear," he said.