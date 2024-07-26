'Deadpool and Wolverine' villain Emma Corrin's eclectic career

The actor has been described as courageous, mercurial and transformative.

They've played a beloved princess, a wild supervillain, a Gen-Z hacker and so much more. When Emma Corrin takes on a role, they dive in head first to lose themselves in it!

Corrin studied drama at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as well as the University of Bristol and St. John's College.

Their breakthrough role was as Princess Diana in season four of "The Crown" for which they won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Best Actress.

"To play such a complex character was a gift as an actor," Corrin said after winning the Critics Choice Award.

And it's what they've continued to do throughout their career.

In FX's "A Murder At the End of the World," streaming on Hulu, Corrin played Darby Hart, a Gen-Z hacker-detective who is out to solve a murder at a billionaire retreat in Iceland. The show had dueling timelines and Corrin was front and center in both.

"I thought she was a very original detective. I felt like I hadn't read a character like her in this kind of story. And I thought that it was incredibly refreshing," Corrin told On The Red Carpet.

"I love a layer!"

"Emma as a performer is unafraid to go there emotionally and to become," series creator and co-star Brit Marling told On The Red Carpet. "Emma on a molecular level can change themselves and really transform into someone else for a period. I think we all watched Emma do that with Diana in 'The Crown' so it was so exciting to see them become Darby."

Corrin does it again in "Deadpool and Wolverine," in theaters now. They play Cassandra Nova, a character who is the twin of Charles Xavier from the X-Men comics. Their co-star Hugh Jackman revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that Corrin shaved their own head to play the role, and couldn't compliment Corrin enough, calling them "a courageous, mercurial actor."

Emma has said they want to explore a lot of different characters throughout their career. They're well on their way, and we can't wait to see what they do next.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, 20th Century Studios, Hulu and this ABC station.