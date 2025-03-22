Santa Clara Co. court denies death penalty resentencing petition of 1988 mass shooter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In a shocking result following hours of victim testimony, a Santa Clara County Court ruled that mass murderer Richard Farley's death sentence will remain intact.

In the deadliest mass shooting at the time, Farley carried out murders of former coworkers at ESL Incorporated in Sunnyvale in 1988.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen sought to resentence his death penalty to life without parole.

After hours of personal testimony from victims impacted, Judge Benjamin Williams ultimately ruled to deny that request.

Nearly four decades after the shooting, family, friends and loved ones feel a sense of justice.

"We do not lessen the death sentence for a mass shooter in 2025 or in the United States," Elizabeth Williams Allen said. "I love Santa Clara County. This justice, this victory is yours."

Rosen sought to recall Farley's death sentence last year and filed a petition to change it to life without parole.

Williams Allen--the wife of Buddy Williams, a man killed in the shooting--led the opposition against the resentencing.

She and her pro-bono lawyer James McManis' team helped contact dozens of victims of the mass shooting, who shared their stories with the court personally or through letters. These stories ultimately seemed to make an impact on the judge's decision.

"It wasn't easy reliving those terrible days and what their lives have been like as a result of that homicide," McManis said. "I'm just glad for them that we got this result."

Rosen's choice to resentence Farley is part of his social justice-centered policies for death row cases in Santa Clara County, despite California putting a moratorium on executions.

He believes judges and juries determine where a person will die, but God decides when.

Eleven cases Rosen filed a petition for were resentenced until this point.

By law, such petitions are entitled to a presumption of recall, unless a judge finds reason for a risk to the community.

Judge Williams ruled that there's no reason to believe Farley is remorseful, rehabilitated or any less dangerous than he was when originally sentenced.

So, Farley remains sentenced to death.

"I've seen 11 men on death row had their sentence reduced at the request of the DA and finally of the worst, of the worst, of the worst, we have justice in Santa Clara County," Former Santa Clara Co. District Attorney Dolores Carr said.

While nothing will bring their loved ones back, family and friends believe justice was served for the lives lost.

"Thank you, Buddy, for all of your heavenly help," Williams Allen said.

Rosen's office had no comment following the court's decision.