Delphi murders: Full cellphone video recorded by victim posted online; man convicted files appeal

Richard Allen sentenced to 130 years in prison for murders of Libby German, Abby Williams on trail in 2017

The full cellphone video recorded by Delphi double murder victim Libby German was posted online. Richard Allen has filed to appeal his conviction.

The full cellphone video recorded by Delphi double murder victim Libby German was posted online. Richard Allen has filed to appeal his conviction.

The full cellphone video recorded by Delphi double murder victim Libby German was posted online. Richard Allen has filed to appeal his conviction.

The full cellphone video recorded by Delphi double murder victim Libby German was posted online. Richard Allen has filed to appeal his conviction.

DELPHI, Ind. -- There were new developments Thursday in the Delphi double murder.

For the first time, the full video recorded on Libby German's cellphone before she and Abby Williams were killed on a rural trail back in 2017 has been posted online.

Meanwhile, Richard Allen's attorneys have officially filed an appeal of his conviction in the murders.

The video was released online on a site that supports Allen, who was convicted last year in the teens' murders.

The 43-second clip was shown in court, but police only released stills of the so-called "bridge guy" and audio of his voice saying "down the hill."

The video shows Williams walking along a rural trail behind German, with a man behind them. The last moments of the video are the last time the teens were heard or seen alive.

RELATED | Delphi murders: Lawyers seek to overturn Richard Allen's conviction in killings of teen girls

The video was released one day after Allen's attorneys officially filed an appeal of his conviction.

Days before Christmas, a judge sentenced Allen to 130 years in prison for killing German and Williams.

Allen's defense team filed a motion detailing allegations of what they say were legal missteps. The defense argues that crucial third-party evidence was excluded from the trial.

ABC7 Chief Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said that will be a difficult argument to prove to an appellate judge.

"The odds are against them and largely because if the arguments are that the judge wrongly excluded evidence or should have admitted evidence that she didn't admit, a lot of discretion is given to trial judges by the appellate court, so they would really have to find that she made serious errors, errors that affected the outcome of the trial before they grant the appeal," Soffer said.

ABC7 spoke to German's grandmother Thursday morning about the appeal, and she would only say "the family was expecting this".

