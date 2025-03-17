The 'Descendants/Zombies: World Collide Tour' set list is packed with chart-topping Disney hits

From "Rotten to the Core" to "Red," a sneak peek of the set list for the Disney crossover concert event has just been revealed
LOS ANGELES -- Ready to sing your heart out to your favorite Disney songs? The set list for the epic "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" has just been revealed, and it's packed with the biggest Disney tracks!
This one-of-a-kind concert experience brings together stars from both Disney franchises, including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, and Mekonnen Knife.
The tour kicks off in San Diego, CA, at Pechanga Arena on July 17 and wraps up in Fort Worth, TX, on September 16. Along the way, fans can sing along to iconic songs from "Descendants" and "Zombies," including:
"Red"
"Rotten to the Core"
"Fight of Our Lives"
"Like the Zombies Do"
"Good to Be Bad"
The full set list will be revealed at a later date.
Full tour schedule includes:
July 17 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
July 19 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
July 20 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
July 22 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
July 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
July 25 Phoenix, AZ PHX Arena
July 26 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
July 28 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 30 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
August 1 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
August 2 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
August 4 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
August 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
August 6 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
August 8 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
August 9 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
August 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
August 12 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
August 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena
August 14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
August 16 Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena
August 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
August 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
August 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
August 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
August 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
August 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
August 25 Boston, MA TD Garden
August 27 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
August 29 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
August 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
August 31 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center
September 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
September 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
September 5 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
September 6 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
September 7 Orlando, FL Kia Center
September 9 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
September 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
September 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 15 Austin, TX Moody Center
September 16 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Tickets are on sale now at www.descendantszombiestour.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable Disney concert event!