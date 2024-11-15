Disgraced San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres denied bail in child molestation case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A judge denied bail Thursday for disgraced San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres, who is facing felony charges for lewd acts with a child.

Police arrested him last week after a relative came forward to say he was victimized by Torres 20 years ago.

He had already been under investigation for a different case involving a minor.

The prosecution and the defense both spoke about Thursday's decision.

"Obviously, I'm pleased that the court agreed with the arguments laid out in our moving papers," Santa Clara County Assistant District Attorney Brian Welch said. "We believe given the entire record of available evidence right now for the court, that it was appropriate.

"Certainly understand the court's ruling," Nelson McElmurry, attorney for Torres said. "Disappointed of course, I do think that Mr. Torres as an adult has been a model citizen and has given back a tremendous amount to this community.

If convicted, Torres faces 24 years in prison.