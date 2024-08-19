Disney on Broadway celebrates 30 years with huge musical announcements

"Frozen," "The Greatest Showman" and "Hercules" are preparing for their debuts

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney on Broadway has been a theater staple for the past 30 years, celebrating a milestone anniversary at D23 with a medley of show stopping performances and a slew of huge announcements.

"The Greatest Showman" is currently in development for a stage musical adaptation. Disney

For fans of the 2017 movie "The Greatest Showman," get ready for a stage production! The film, which originally starred Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, is currently being adapted into a live musical.

"Hercules" will open in London's West End in summer 2025 Disney

And for those in England, some of the company's biggest shows, including "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," along with "Hercules," which is making its stage debut, are coming to London's West End in summer 2025.

At D23, Samantha Barks gave a powerful performance of "Let It Go" from "Frozen," where they announced that a professionally shot version of the stage show would premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

"My first experiences of musicals were movie musicals, 'cause I didn't get to go and see it in the West End, and so, this feels almost like it will be the first theatrical experience for a lot of children and in their living rooms. So, it does feel like an honor," Barks told On The Red Carpet.

Michael James Scott, who performs as Genie in "Aladdin," told us he was inspired to pursue theater after seeing a production of "Beauty and the Beast."

"I got to see it, and I will never forget sitting in the Palace Theatre and looking on stage, and during 'Be Our Guest' was (sic) all of these amazing dancing utensils and there was one chocolate man in the ensemble who was a dancing spoon. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. I could be the spoon.' It literally changed my life!" he exclaimed.

"To see representation, Disney on Broadway has been doing that for years, so for me to be able to get to see that, and see what was possible, and then, those years later, being the Genie on Broadway, it was a full circle moment."

"Aladdin" just celebrated its 10 year anniversary on Broadway.

